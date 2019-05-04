Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan's Bollywood Remake Of Forrest Gump To Release On This Date!

On his birthday this year, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan had announced his next film is 'Laal Singh Chaddha'- a Hindi remake of Tom Hank's iconic film Forrest Gump. The film is being helmed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan.

The makers have now confirmed that this Aamir Khan will be releasing on Christmas 2020. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Mark the date... Aamir Khan's new film #LaalSinghChaddha to release on #Christmas 2020... Stars Aamir in title role... Directed by Advait Chandan... Written by Atul Kulkarni... #Viacom18Movies."

While announcing the film earlier, Aamir had said, "My next film is finalised it is called Laal Singh Chaddha. It is being made by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions together. It will be directed by Advait Chandan. It is an adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. "We have bought the rights from Paramount and I am playing the lead role of Lal Singh."

Spilling details about the film, the actor had revealed, "We have started the prep work on the film. The shoot will start from October. I will be prepping for six months. I have to lose weight. I will be losing 20 kgs. I have to be lean and slim."

He had further added, "I have always loved 'Forrest Gump' as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life-affirming story. It is a feel-good film. It is a film for the whole family. It's a wonderful film so I really like it." The actor had also revealed that he would be donning a turban for some portion of the film.