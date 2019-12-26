Kareena Kapoor Khan Claims She Is Aamir Khan's Biggest Fan; Says They Have Amazing Chemistry!

No one can deny how successful Kareena Kapoor Khan has been in her career. But she had to give her first audition nearly two decades after she entered the film industry. The perfectionist that Aamir Khan is, asked Kareena to audition for her role in their film, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Kareena was more than happy to oblige. She said that she wouldn't have auditioned for anyone else. Kareena also revealed that she is Aamir's biggest fan, and thinks that they share amazing chemistry.

Talking to Mid-Day, Kareena revealed the thought behind Aamir's decision to make her audition for Laal Singh Chaddha. "I wouldn't have agreed to do this for anyone except Aamir. He is a genius, and he would want to do the best for his film. If he asked me to audition, it is only because he knew I was perfect for the part. But he wanted to be sure of what he was seeing in me. There's science to that decision," she said.

Aamir wanted her to read two scenes with him. Kareena said that the minute she did the reading, she knew she had bagged the part. She admitted that she has an amazing chemistry with Aamir, which comes alive on screen the minute they get together.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump. Aamir will be playing Tom Hanks' role, whereas Kareena, Robin Wright's role. Talking about seeing Aamir transform for his character, Kareena said, "Aamir is as transformative as Tom Hanks. I am his biggest fan. He is the only actor who leaves me tongue-tied."

Aamir and Kareena were last seen on screen in 3 Idiots, in which they left audiences floored with their chemistry. A few days ago Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya, who play Virus and Chatur respectively, celebrated a decade of 3 Idiots.

Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled for a Christmas release in 2020.

