      Laal Singh Chaddha New Poster: Aamir Khan Leaves A Long-lasting Impression

      The first look poster of Aamir Khan from Lal Singh Chaddha is out and it's everything impressive! Lal Singh Chaddha is an adaption of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump and the film marks the third collaboration of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kareena Kapoor Khan after 3 Idiots and Talaash.

      The film is helmed is Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

      For the unversed, Directed by Robert Zemeck, Forrest Gump was released in 1994 and went on to win six Oscars.

      Speaking of doing Lal Singh Chaddha, Aamir had earlier told the reporters, "I have always loved 'Forrest Gump' as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life affirming story. It is a feel good film. It is a film for the whole family."

      The film is all set to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020.

      Story first published: Monday, November 18, 2019, 11:14 [IST]
