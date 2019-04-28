Laaxmi Bomb: Amitabh Bachchan To Play A Transgender In Akshay Kumar's Kanchana Hindi Remake?
We had already reported earlier that Tamil actor-director Raghava Lawrence is all set to make his directorial debut in Bollywood with Kanchana remake starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. The horror comedy titled Laaxmi Bomb has been garnering a lot of attention ever since the announcement.
The film hit the shooting floors yesterday and we now hear that Amitabh Bachchan might also be a part of it. Scroll down to read all the details.
Big B Also A Part Of The Film
According to a report in India Today, Bollywood megaster Amitabh Bachchan might be seen essaying the role of a transgender. In the original Tamil version, Sarathkumar played the role of a transgender named Kanchana. However, the makers are yet to give an official confirmation regarding the same.
Laaxmi Bomb Hit The Shooting Floors Yesterday
Kiara Advani took to her Instagram page yesterday and shared this picture captioning it as, "First Day of #LAAXMIBOMB 💥 @shabskofficial @akshaykumar #raghavalawrence @tusshark89 and the journey has just begun 👻🔥."
How Laaxmi Bomb Will Be Different From Kanchana
A Mid-day report had earlier stated that unlike the original, Akshay's character in the Hindi remake will be that of a fearless man who does not believe in ghosts.
The Turning Point In The Story
Akshay's character will be possessed by the ghost at Kiara's house. A source earlier revealed, "Her character will play a crucial role in his exorcism. Finally, Akshay will be possessed by one ghost - that of the transgender, Laxmi - and not three ghosts as seen in the Tamil movie."
Apart from this film, Akshay will also be seen in Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, Good News and a film on Prithviraj Chauhan.Sameera Reddy Went Into DEPRESSION After Being Ridiculed For Post-Pregnancy Weight!