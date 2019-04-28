Laaxmi Bomb: Amitabh Bachchan To Play A Transgender In Akshay Kumar's Kanchana Hindi Remake?

Big B Also A Part Of The Film

According to a report in India Today, Bollywood megaster Amitabh Bachchan might be seen essaying the role of a transgender. In the original Tamil version, Sarathkumar played the role of a transgender named Kanchana. However, the makers are yet to give an official confirmation regarding the same.

Laaxmi Bomb Hit The Shooting Floors Yesterday

Kiara Advani took to her Instagram page yesterday and shared this picture captioning it as, "First Day of #LAAXMIBOMB 💥 @shabskofficial @akshaykumar #raghavalawrence @tusshark89 and the journey has just begun 👻🔥."

How Laaxmi Bomb Will Be Different From Kanchana

A Mid-day report had earlier stated that unlike the original, Akshay's character in the Hindi remake will be that of a fearless man who does not believe in ghosts.

The Turning Point In The Story

Akshay's character will be possessed by the ghost at Kiara's house. A source earlier revealed, "Her character will play a crucial role in his exorcism. Finally, Akshay will be possessed by one ghost - that of the transgender, Laxmi - and not three ghosts as seen in the Tamil movie."