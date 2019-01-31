English
    Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Yami Gautam Almost Trips & Falls On The Ramp, Then Handles It Like A Boss!

    Lakme Fashion Week 2019 is the talk of the town and several top models from both India and abroad along with Bollywood celebrities are setting the ramp on fire. Yami Gautam walked the ramp for designers Gauri and Nainika on day 1 and everything went smoothly until the last moment, as the Uri actress suddenly tripped and almost fell down. Thankfully, she handled the situation like a boss and walked again with utmost grace and style drawing applause from the audience present at the venue.

    Watch the video of Yami Gautam below!

    View this post on Instagram

    Tripped n controlled. Day 1 #gaurinanika #lakmefashionweek #designers #collections #fashionshows #glamour #style #trends #springsummer #2019 @ Jio Garden

    A post shared by Anju Sharma (@anjusharma59) on Jan 30, 2019 at 6:45am PST

    She was such a sport, right? Tripping at ramps are common these days but not everyone handles the situation well and Yami Gautam aced it. Apart from being the boss lady that she is, Yami looks so beautiful in her light pink gown, right? The fashion show was themed 'The Art Of Latte' and had flowy gowns inspired by the colour palette of coffee. Yami Gautam looked nothing less than a dream and straight out of a fairytale.

    Yami Gautam Lakme Fashion Week 2019

    On the work front, Yami Gautam and Vicky Kaushak starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike is a superhit at the box office and collected Rs 167.48 Crores in its third week. The hype and buzz surrounding the movie is still alive all across the country and might cross the Rs 200 Crore mark in just a matter of time as the Weekend is just around the corner and will give the movie the much required boost.

