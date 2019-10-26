Lal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan's Mother Will Attend The First Day Of Shoot For This Reason!

Aamir Khan is all set to kick start shooting for his upcoming film 'Lal Singh Chaddha' which is a remake of Hollywood classic 'Forest Gump' starring Tom Hanks. The first schedule of the movie is going to hit the shooting floors on October 31, 2018.

Lal Singh Chaddha is a film which is very close to Aamir khan's heart. We hear that his mother Zeenat Hussain will be present on the sets on the first day as she wants to be the first person to give the first clap. The movie will be shot at 100 live locations across India as the actor does not believe in studio setups.

A lot has been said about the superstar's preparations for his role in the movie and he is even undergoing physical changes to better fit his character. The actor will be gaining a whopping 20 kgs. Also, Aamir is growing his beard to keep the Punjabi look intact and will be sporting a turban in some parts of the film to look the part.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Had To Audition For Her Role In Lal Singh Chaddha!