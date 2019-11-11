Lata Mangeshkar Admitted To Hospital Owing To Breathing Difficulties!

As sad as it sounds, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is reportedly not keeping well. Apparently, she has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, in the early hours of Monday after she complained of breathing difficulties. The singer, who turned 90 on September 28, is in a critical condition. "She was brought to hospital at about 2 am. She is critical and in ICU," (sic) a hospital insider told media.

According to The Hindu, the veteran singer was under the treatment of physician and intensivist Dr Farokh E Udwadia, who is also the hospital's senior medical advisor. A source also reported that she had developed pneumonia, and left ventricular failure.

Among those to have wished her on turning 90 was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had prayed for her long life as well.

Lata Mangeshkar had taken to Twitter yesterday (November 10, 2019) to wish good luck to actress Padmini Kolhapure for the latter's role in the upcoming film, Panipat. She had tweeted, "Namaskar. Meri bhaanji Padmini Kolhapure ek bahut acchi kalakar hai aur ab woh Panipat is film mein Gopika bai ka kirdaar nibha rahi hai. Main Padmini ko aashirwad deti hun aur Ashutosh aur unki team ko shubhkaamanayein deti hun." (sic)

We pray for Lata Mangeshkar's speedy recovery!