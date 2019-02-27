English
    Lata Mangeshkar Announces Rs 1 Crore Help To Indian Army Post Pulwama Terror Attack!

    Days after the brutal Pulwama attack, renowned singer, Lata Mangeshkar has announced that she will be extending financial help to the Indian jawaans. The 'Nightingale of India' will be donating Rs 1 Crore to Indian soldiers who give their life to serve their country.

    She will be handing over Rs 1 Crore to Indian Army on April 24 on the occasion of her father, Master Dinanath Mangeshkar's death. The singer was quoted as saying, "Many people in the industry always help soldiers who sacrifice their lives for the nation. Even now, people from the industry are helping out. We have also announced something from our end."

    Along with this, Dinanath Mangeshkar Pratisthan has also pledged Rs 5 lakh to the army. Lata was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror, Earlier, on the occasion of my birthday I had appealed to people that instead of sending me bouquets, gifts, spend that money for jawans. People positively reacted to my appeal. Today too, I am making that appeal, but before that we are extending the help as a gesture of gratitude."

    Post the Pulwama attack, Lata took to Twitter to express her condolence and had posted, "जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा में हुए आतंकी हमले की मैं कड़ी निंदा करती हूँ. इस हमले में जो हमारे वीर जवान शहीद हुए है उनको मैं श्रद्धांजली अर्पित करती हूँ. इन सभी वीरों के परिवारों के दुःख में मैं शामिल हूँ."

    Apart from the singer, many other Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and others had donated to Bharat Ke Veer fund for the martyrs' families.

    Yesterday post the Indian Air Force reducing Jaish-e-Mohammed's terror bases to shambles along the Line of Control (LoC), like other celebs, Lata Mangeshkar too tweeted in praise of the armed forces.

    She wrote, "JAI HIND,JAI HIND Ki SENA.." and shared this video-

    On February 14, 40 jawans were killed in an attack on a CRPF convoy after a vehicle conatining a suicide bomber rammed into a bus in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Yesterday, the Indian air force destroyed the terror bases of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Balakot, Chakoti, Muzaffarabad in Pakistan by dropping 1000 kg of bombs from 12 Mirage 2000 jets.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
