Helen’s Mungda Song: Lata Mangeshkar Blasts Sonakshi Sinha-Ajay Devgn’s Remix

Rajesh Roshan Talks About The Original Song

He further added, "I gave Usha Mangeshkarji the song to sing. She sang several songs for me and was one of those competent singers who could breathe life into a tune."

Usha Mangeshkar Reacted To Mungda Remix

Usha Mangeshkar also reacted to Sonakshi Sinha's remix and she's anything but amused! She was quoted as saying, "Our songs (the songs sung by the Mangeskar sisters Lata, Asha and Usha) were created after a great deal of thought and they were done with sensitivity and care. To rip them off in this arbitrary manner is not correct."

Lata Mangeshkar Is Equally Pissed

The veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar also sounded very pissed with the remix version of ‘Mungda' and she was quoted as saying, "We are not asked if we approve or not. No one seeks our consent before using our songs. Is that right?"

Sonakshi On 'Mungda'

Talking about Mungda earlier to Mumbai Mirror, Sonakshi had said that she has not even tried to copy Helen. "Helen aunty's grace and charm are unmatched and it would be foolish to even try to copy her. Our version is a dance number with spruced-up music, lots of choreography and it's nothing like the original song."

In the song, Sonakshi can be seen collaborating with Ajay Devgn . Speaking about dancing with him, she said, "Since this was a dance number, I got the chance to pull Ajay's leg as he hates dancing but it is always a pleasure working with him."