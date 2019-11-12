Lata Mangeshkar's Condition Stable; Recovering From Viral Chest Congestion!

On Monday, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was rushed to the hospital at around 2.30 am after she complained of difficulty in breathing. As per the latest reports, she was diagnosed with viral chest infection and is currently undergoing the treatment for the same.

A Hindustan Times report stated that the in-house doctors informed that though the singer's condition is stabilising, she would be kept on ventilation for few days for observation.

The leading daily quoted a senior doctor from Breach Candy hospital as saying, "She is undergoing treatment for pneumonia and considering her age, we can't take any risk. She has been kept on high dosage of antibiotics." We hear that a team of cardiologists and medicine is keeping a constant eye on her.

As soon as the news of Lata's health scare went viral, her team issued an official statement that read, "Lata Mangeshkar ji had a viral chest congestion. Keeping her age in mind, as a precautionary measure, she has checked in to Breach Candy Hospital in order to ensure antibiotics on time to prevent any more infection. She is stable and recovering."

A Times Now report quoted a family member as saying, "Lata ji is stable. Her parameters are good. Honestly speaking, she has fought so well that she is coming out of this setback. Being a singer, her lung capacity has pulled her through. Truly a fighter. We will update everyone when Lataji gets discharged and comes home."

Mangeshkar's younger sister Usha Mangeshkar earlier told PTI, "Lata didi is still in hospital. She is under observation. She is doing absolutely well and is stable. She will be discharged by tomorrow. We thought it's better to treat her at a hospital because of the viral infection so she is there for today."

Filmibeat wishes the veteran singer speedy recovery!

