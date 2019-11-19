Lata Mangeshkar’s Family Slams Death Hoax: Requests To Ignore Fake Reports

Lata Mangeshkar, the nightingale of India has been critically ill and admitted to the hospital from the last few days. The legendary singer was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on November 11. Even though Lata Mangeshkar is recovering, the rumours which suggest that the nightingale has passed away has been spreading like a wildfire in social media recently.

However, the veteran singer's family has finally put the rumours into rest and slammed the death hoax. Rachana, the niece of the Lata Mangeshkar confirmed that the singer is doing absolutely fine and requested her fans and well-wishers to ignore the fake reports. The family members assured that Lata Ji's is steadily improving and she will be discharged from the hospital in a couple of days.

Reportedly, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, after she suffered difficulty in breathing. According to the sources close to the hospital, the legendary singer was suffering from viral chest congestion. The team of doctors decided to admit her in the ICU as a defensive measure, considering her age. According to Harsh Goenka, the CEO of RPG Enterprises, a group of doctors from Cleaveland Clinic, US had visited Lata Mangeshkar on November 17.

Lata Mangeshkar, who began her career as a singer and actress in 1942, has recorded songs for about 1000 Hindi films and 36 regional and foreign films. She made her debut as a music director in 1955 with the Marathi movie Ram Ram Pavhane. Lata Ji also ventured into film production with the 1953-released Marathi movie Vaadal.

The legendary singer, who celebrated her 90th birthday on September 28, is the recipient of some of the most prestigious awards of the country including India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna, The Dadasaheb Phalke Award, three National Film Awards, etc.