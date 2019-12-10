    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Lata Mangeshkar’s Hospital Pictures Go Viral; Dilip Kumar Is Happy That His ‘Choti Behen’ Is Better

      Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to a hospital after she was diagnosed with pneumonia almost a month ago. On Sunday, the singer was healthy enough to be discharged, and she returned home. Pictures of her in the hospital, where she was snapped with nurses upon recovery, are now going viral on the internet.

      Veteran actor Dilip Kumar rejoiced the news of Lata's recovery by posting a touching message on Twitter, and dearly referring to her as, 'Choti behen'.

      Lata Mangeshkar’s Hospital Pictures Go Viral

      A fan page of Lata Mangeshkar's on Instagram has shared pictures of her being discharged from the hospital. The nurses who took care of Mangeshkar during the 28 days hospitalization, are seen posing with her. Lata looks frail but is smiling as she was in a much better health condition.

      Lata had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital almost a month ago, upon being diagnosed with pneumonia. 'Get well soon' messages from fans and well-wishers flooded the internet when news broke out. On Sunday, when Lata was discharged, her official Twitter handle posted a touching note written by her. In the note, Lata expressed her gratitude to all her well wishers, her doctors and the nursing staff of the hospital. Many fans were happy to hear the news of her being in good health.

      Actor Dilip Kumar too rejoiced the news, as he took to Twitter to write, "Overjoyed to hear the good news that My 'choti behen' Lata, is feeling much better and is at her home now. Please take good care of yourself @mangeshkarlata." (sic)

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 0:32 [IST]
