Lata Mangeshkar Hospitalisation: Bollywood Celebs Shabana Azmi, Hema Malini Wish Speedy Recovery
After news of Lata Mangeshkar's hospitalisation surfaced, Bollywood celebrities including Hema Malini, Shabana Azmi took to their social media and prayed for her speedy recovery. Lata Mangeshkar was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai in the early hours of Monday due to a viral chest congestion. As soon as the news of her hospitalisation broke, multiple reports surfaced claiming that her condition is critical. Lata's team cleared the air, denying all such claims. The veteran singer, who joined Instagram recently, on Sunday had wished actress Padmani Kolhapure good luck for the upcoming film, Panipat.
Hema Malini
Actor-politician Hema Malini took to Twitter to wish Mangeshkar. She wrote, "Prayers for @mangeshkarlata who is hospitalised and is reported to be in a critical condition. God give her the strength to come out of this crisis and continue to be in our midst. The nation prays for Bharat Ratna Lata ji, the nightingale of India."
Shabana Azmi
Actor Shabana Azmi, who has sung songs like ‘Ajnabi Kaun Ho Tum', also took to Twitter and wrote, "@mangeshkarlata Aadab aur hazaron duayein ke aap fauran achchi hokar sahi salamat ghar aa jayein."
Poonam Dhillon
Actor Poonam Dhillon tweeted, "Request you all to say a prayer for health of @mangeshkarlata ji our irreplaceable precious Indian jewel who is in hospital . The power of prayers is limitless."
Adnan Sami
Singer-composer Adnan Sami tweeted, "Get well very soon dearest Didi.. Prayers. #LataMangeshkar."
(Social media posts are unedited)