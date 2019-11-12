Lata Mangeshkar Hospitalisation: Bollywood Celebs Shabana Azmi, Hema Malini Wish Speedy Recovery

Hema Malini

Actor-politician Hema Malini took to Twitter to wish Mangeshkar. She wrote, "Prayers for @mangeshkarlata who is hospitalised and is reported to be in a critical condition. God give her the strength to come out of this crisis and continue to be in our midst. The nation prays for Bharat Ratna Lata ji, the nightingale of India."

Shabana Azmi

Actor Shabana Azmi, who has sung songs like ‘Ajnabi Kaun Ho Tum', also took to Twitter and wrote, "@mangeshkarlata Aadab aur hazaron duayein ke aap fauran achchi hokar sahi salamat ghar aa jayein."

Poonam Dhillon

Actor Poonam Dhillon tweeted, "Request you all to say a prayer for health of @mangeshkarlata ji our irreplaceable precious Indian jewel who is in hospital . The power of prayers is limitless."

Adnan Sami

Singer-composer Adnan Sami tweeted, "Get well very soon dearest Didi.. Prayers. #LataMangeshkar."

