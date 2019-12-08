Lata Mangeshkar Is Back Home Hale And Hearty!

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, the Nightingale of India who was admitted in the hospital from the past 28 days, has finally returned home after a full recovery. The legendary singer was admitted to the Breach Candy hospital after she complained difficulty in breathing on November 11. She was later diagnosed with pneumonia.

After returning home, the Nightingale took Twitter to update her fans and wellwishers about her health and thanked them for their prayers and wishes.

Here is what Lata Mangeshkar said on her return home...

"Namaskaar,

For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital...

I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The doctors preferred that I extend my stay in the hospital and go home when completely healthy.

Today, I am back home with the blessings of Mai and Baba I have my deepest gratitude to all my well-wishers all over. Your prayers and good wishes have worked and I humbly bow down to each one of you.

My doctors at Breach Candy have been my guardian angels and I stand in eternal gratitude to each one of them. The nursing staff has been exceptional. A special thank you to the team of doctors who treated me with the utmost care and love... Dr. Pratit Samdani, Dr. Ashwin Mehta, Dr. Zareer Udwadia, Dr. Nishit Shah, Dr. Janardan Nimbolkar and Dr. Rajeev Sharma. Your endless love and blessings are precious. Thank you, again!"