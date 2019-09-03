Lata Mangeshkar Reacts To Internet Sensation Ranu Mondal; 'Imitation Not Reliable'

The internet has been going gaga over Ranu Mondal, who became a household name after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's song 'Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai' on a railway platform, went viral. When the ace singer was asked to react to the same, this is what she said: "Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissiko bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon (If anyone gets benefited from my name and work then I feel fortunate).

"But I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishoreda's (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab's, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha's (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won't last."

To enforce her point, she picks examples of singing reality shows and says, "So many children sing my songs so beautifully. But how many of them are remembered after the first flush of success? I only know of Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghosal."

She also advised singers to be original and said, "Be original. By all means, sing the evergreen songs by me and my colleagues. But after a point, the singer must seek and find his or her own song. If Asha (Bhosle) had not insisted on singing in her own style she would have remained in my shadow forever. She is the biggest example of how far individuality can take one's talent to."

Earlier, there were rumours that Ranu had been gifted a flat by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, which turned out to be false. She, however, has had the chance to sing for Himesh Reshammiya.