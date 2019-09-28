English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Lata Mangeshkar's Sister Meena Mangeshkar: Didi Doesn't Enjoy Today's Film Songs

    By
    |

    What can be the best day to know the life of Lata Mangeshkar other than her birthday? In an interview with The Indian Express, Lata Mangeshkar's sister Meena Mangeshkar-Khadikar reveals the details of the life of the legendary singer.

    Lata Mangeshkars Sister Meena Mangeshkar: Didi Doesnt Enjoy Todays Film Songs

    In the interview, Meena stated that Lata started working even as a 12-year-old. "My most joyous memories of Didi are from her childhood, one which was taken away from her. We are only two years apart. So, I've grown up close to her. I clearly remember her laughs, songs, and what all she did as a child," she says.

    She stated that the whole story would have been different, had their father did not pass away so early. Talking of Mangeshkar's father, she stated that he was a very traditional person and that he would've not allowed her to sing for cinema. Instead, she might have become a classical singer. "Our parents were traditional. So, they might have married her off. And maybe, she'd have had a family and kids. If he was there, everything - including all our lives - would have been different," she said.

    Talking about her musical journey, she stated that Lata stopped singing as she does not like today's music. "About 10 days back, she recorded a song for a Marathi movie. She doesn't sing much now, especially for films. She takes up a song only if the lyrics and music are good. Music is her life. But she doesn't enjoy today's film songs much due to the lyrics and heavy-duty beats," reveals Meena Mangeshkar-Khadikar.

    When she was asked about the possibility of a biopic on the journey of Lata Mangeshkar, she stated that Lata has never been in favour of it.

    More LATA MANGESHKAR News

    Read more about: lata mangeshkar
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos

    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue