Lata Mangeshkar's Sister Meena Mangeshkar: Didi Doesn't Enjoy Today's Film Songs

What can be the best day to know the life of Lata Mangeshkar other than her birthday? In an interview with The Indian Express, Lata Mangeshkar's sister Meena Mangeshkar-Khadikar reveals the details of the life of the legendary singer.

In the interview, Meena stated that Lata started working even as a 12-year-old. "My most joyous memories of Didi are from her childhood, one which was taken away from her. We are only two years apart. So, I've grown up close to her. I clearly remember her laughs, songs, and what all she did as a child," she says.

She stated that the whole story would have been different, had their father did not pass away so early. Talking of Mangeshkar's father, she stated that he was a very traditional person and that he would've not allowed her to sing for cinema. Instead, she might have become a classical singer. "Our parents were traditional. So, they might have married her off. And maybe, she'd have had a family and kids. If he was there, everything - including all our lives - would have been different," she said.

Talking about her musical journey, she stated that Lata stopped singing as she does not like today's music. "About 10 days back, she recorded a song for a Marathi movie. She doesn't sing much now, especially for films. She takes up a song only if the lyrics and music are good. Music is her life. But she doesn't enjoy today's film songs much due to the lyrics and heavy-duty beats," reveals Meena Mangeshkar-Khadikar.

When she was asked about the possibility of a biopic on the journey of Lata Mangeshkar, she stated that Lata has never been in favour of it.