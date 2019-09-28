Lata Mangeshkar: I Had A Major Temper Issue; I Would Get Angry Very Quickly

No one can ever replace Lata Mangeshkar in our hearts. The veteran singer has given us so many unforgettable songs throughout her journey in the Hindi film industry and till now, no singer has earned so much of love and respect like her. Today (September 28), as the singer turns 90, she speaks to a leading daily and reveals her flaw.

Lata Mangeshkar says, "My biggest personality flaw was my fierce temper. Even as a child I had a major temper issue. I would get angry very quickly. This changed as I grew older. Now I don't get angry at all. I sometimes wonder what happened to my temper."

When asked how she remained so unaffected by the fame and phenomenal success, she said that she has always been like that. She was taught by her parents to forgive and forget when wronged by anyone and that's one mantra she has always followed in her life.

Lata Mangeshkar also spoke about those people, who tried to take advantage of her generosity and said that she has never been arrogant about her abilities as she has always felt that if she can sing well, it is a gift that she has received from God and her parents.

In the same interview, Lata Mangeshkar also gave a little advice to aspiring singers and said nothing is more beneficial than 'riyaaz'.

"Every singer who is serious about singing must do riyaaz. To this day I try to do my riyaaz as frequently as possible. The filmy classical song is not pure classical. Given a chance I would have loved to sit with a tanpura on a stage to perform uninterrupted for two hours. But where was the time? I was recording songs round the clock," said the veteran singer.

