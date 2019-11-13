Lata Mangeshkar Stable And Her Health Improving: Sources

After getting hospitalised for ill health, it has been informed by Lata Mangeshkar's family that the singer's condition is stable and her health is improving.

The 90-year-old legendary singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai in the early hours of Monday.

Meanwhile, celebrities have been wishing the singer a speedy recovery. Bollywood celebrities including Hema Malini, Shabana Azmi took to their social media and prayed for her speedy recovery.

Hema Malini wrote on Twitter, "Prayers for @mangeshkarlata who is hospitalised and is reported to be in a critical condition. God give her the strength to come out of this crisis and continue to be in our midst. The nation prays for Bharat Ratna Lata ji, the nightingale of India."

Actor Shabana Azmi, who has sung songs like 'Ajnabi Kaun Ho Tum', also took to Twitter and wrote, "@mangeshkarlata Aadab aur hazaron duayein ke aap fauran achchi hokar sahi salamat ghar aa jayein."

Actor Poonam Dhillon tweeted, "Request you all to say a prayer for health of @mangeshkarlata ji our irreplaceable precious Indian jewel who is in hospital . The power of prayers is limitless."

Singer-composer Adnan Sami tweeted, "Get well very soon dearest Didi.. Prayers. #LataMangeshkar."

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has also wished a speedy recovery to the legendary singer. The governor, in a letter dated November 12, wrote to Mangeshkar, expressing hope that she would be back to good health soon.

"I am concerned to know about your sudden indisposition. I hope there is nothing serious and you will soon be back to your normal cheerful self," Koshyari mentioned in the letter.

On Tuesday, Mangeshkar's niece Rachana Shah said the singer's condition is "stable and good". When she was asked about the singer's discharge from the hospital, she said, "In a few days."

(Social media posts are unedited)

ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar's Condition Stable; Recovering From Viral Chest Congestion!