Lata Mangeshkar To Be Conferred ‘Daughter Of The Nation’ Title On Her 90th Birthday

Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar will be honoured with the title 'Daughter of the Nation'. As per media reports, Lata Mangeshkar will be conferred the title when she turns 90 on September 28, as a tribute to her contribution to Indian cinema music.

A source informed, "Modiji is a very big fan of Lataji's voice. She represents the collective voice of the Indian nation. Honouring her is to honour the daughter of the nation and that's what we will officially designate her on her 90th birthday." Lyricist Prasoon Joshi has written a song for this special occasion.

President Ram Nath Kovind met Lata Mangeshkar during his visit to Mumbai last month. His official Twitter handle put up a picture from the meeting, and was all praises for her, hailing her as 'the pride of India'.

Lata was recently in the news when she spoke about the internet singing sensation, Ranu Mondal. While netizens have gone bonkers over Ranu, Lata expressed that she doesn't think her fame will last long, although she is happy that someone is benefitting from her name and success.

