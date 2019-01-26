Late Kader Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, Prabhu Deva And Others To Be Conferred Padma Awards
The annual Padma awardee list has been announced and several eminent personalities from the film and entertainment industries will be conferred the honor on the 70th Republic Day. Manoj Bajpayee, Mohanlal Viswananthan, the late Kader Khan, Prabhu Deva, Shankar Mahadevan are among some of the names from the entertainment industry who will be conferred the honor.
Manoj Bajpayee Will Receive The Padma Shri
Manoj Bajpayee, a fine actor from the Hindi film industry, will be conferred with the Padma Shri. He has worked in many critically acclaimed films such as Aligarh, Zubeidaa, Gangs of Wasseypur, Bandit Queen and many more.
Kader Khan Will Be Awarded Padma Shri Posthumously
The late Kader Khan will be awarded the Padma Shri posthumously for his contribution to Hindi cinema. Kader Khan passed away on December 31st after suffering a prolonged illness. He has written dialogues for over 250 films and acted in more than 300, the most memorable of which were Hum, Coolie. No 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Raja Babu, Saajan Chale Sasural among others.
Prabhu Deva To Receive Padma Shri
Dancing legend Prabhu Deva will also be conferred the fourth highest civilian honour, Padma Shri. Prabhu Deva has also previously been honored with two National Film Awards for Minsara Kanavu and Lakshya.
Shankar Mahadevan Will Also Be Awarded Padma Shri
Singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan will also be receiving the Padma Shri on the 70th Republic Day. He has composed songs for many movies such as Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Lakshya, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Wake Up Sid among others.
Mohanlal Will Receive The Padma Bhushan
Malayalam actor Mohanlal Viswanathan will receive the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour, for his contribution to cinema. Mohanlal has worked in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films in a career spanning four decades, as an actor, producer and a singer.
Theatre personality Waman Kendre, and actor Dinyar Contractor will also be conferred the Padma Shri on Republic Day this year.
