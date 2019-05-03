Launching Ananya Panday & Tara Sutaria In Student Of The Year 2 Was Fun: Punit Malhotra

Launching Ananya Panday & Tara Sutaria Was Fun!

''The responsibility of launching two newcomers is fun, but I had to erase that out of my head. I didn't want to be under any pressure. I actually empowered Ananya and Tara to be part of our gang. They got the same treatment as Tiger,'' said Punit Malhotra to DNA.

Ananya & Tara Look So Confident Now!

''Today, when you see Ananya and Tara, you realise how confident they are. They were well- prepared and we also did workshops with them.''

Our Friendship Will Always Last!

''Moreover, we went through every emotion with them - break-ups with boyfriends, crying before coming to the sets or laughing after pack-up, leaving the family and going for outdoors. So we have been through everything. More than responsibility, I take it as friendship,'' Punit Malhotra summed it up.

Student Of The Year 2

Student Of The Year 2 revolves around the newest batch of students from the prestigious St. Teresa's. The movie starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria is all set to hit the theatres on May 10, 2019. The movie is directed by Punit Malhotra and co-produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions.