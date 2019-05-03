English
    Launching Ananya Panday & Tara Sutaria In Student Of The Year 2 Was Fun: Punit Malhotra

    Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria are all set to debut in Bollywood in Student of The Year 2 and director Punit Malhotra opened up by saying that launching the young girls was fun and it felt like a privilege rather than being pressurised, as they were like a family and shared all their emotions right from the beginning to the end of the shoot.

    Launching Ananya Panday & Tara Sutaria Was Fun!

    ''The responsibility of launching two newcomers is fun, but I had to erase that out of my head. I didn't want to be under any pressure. I actually empowered Ananya and Tara to be part of our gang. They got the same treatment as Tiger,'' said Punit Malhotra to DNA.

    Ananya & Tara Look So Confident Now!

    ''Today, when you see Ananya and Tara, you realise how confident they are. They were well- prepared and we also did workshops with them.''

    Our Friendship Will Always Last!

    ''Moreover, we went through every emotion with them - break-ups with boyfriends, crying before coming to the sets or laughing after pack-up, leaving the family and going for outdoors. So we have been through everything. More than responsibility, I take it as friendship,'' Punit Malhotra summed it up.

    Student Of The Year 2

    Student Of The Year 2 revolves around the newest batch of students from the prestigious St. Teresa's. The movie starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria is all set to hit the theatres on May 10, 2019. The movie is directed by Punit Malhotra and co-produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions.

    Ananya Panday Reacts To Being Trolled: 'I Love All The Memes On Me, I Even Share It With My Friends'

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 17:12 [IST]
