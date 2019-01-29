LEAKED VIDEO: This Was Supposed To Be Sonu Sood's Entry Scene In Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika
During the filming process, Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika grabbed headlines when her co-star Sonu Sood walked out of the film mid-way citing professional commitments. Later the actress took a dig at him by saying that Sonu had a problem being directed by a woman. This was followed by Mohammad Zeeshan stepping into Sood's shoes as Sadashiv Bhalerao.
Meanwhile in his latest interview, the film's co-director Krish alleged that Kangana chopped off some of Sonu's scenes which led to his ouster from the film. A video of Sonu from Manikarnika is going viral on the internet. Check it out here-
Sonu Sood's Entry Scene
In his interview with Bollywood Hungama, Krish had confirmed that Sonu Sood's character of Sadashiv Rao was supposed to be introduced with his wrestling scene in the film.
Apparently, Kangana Ranaut Wanted To Remove This Scene From The Film
Krish recalled, "I remember when she saw the first cut the first thing she said even before praising the film was, ‘Sonu Sood is too overpowering na?' Because as an antagonist, Sonu Sood was very strong. That's how we had designed the film. For the protagonist to appear powerful, the antagonist has to be strong."
When Sonu Opened Up About His Spat With Kangana
"Kangana is a dear friend. I have known her before her first film. It was very disheartening to experience this with a friend with whom you can't fight or say anything.
I never refused to meet her to sort things out; I was only phone call away. The historical scenes that were narrated were never part of the original script."
He further added, "I chose a particular script and director, then suddenly a new director comes on board with new scenes and a new script written in the way they want to, it's not easy for an actor to do scenes in different way with different director."
'Manikarnika Was Very Special To Me'
More recently in an interview before the film's release, Sonu said, "Not being a part of Manikarnika will always bother me. I will always miss that whole experience of shooting for the film because the film was very special to me."
