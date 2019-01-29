LEAKED VIDEO: This Was Supposed To Be Sonu Sood's Entry Scene In Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika

Sonu Sood's Entry Scene

In his interview with Bollywood Hungama, Krish had confirmed that Sonu Sood's character of Sadashiv Rao was supposed to be introduced with his wrestling scene in the film.

Apparently, Kangana Ranaut Wanted To Remove This Scene From The Film

Krish recalled, "I remember when she saw the first cut the first thing she said even before praising the film was, ‘Sonu Sood is too overpowering na?' Because as an antagonist, Sonu Sood was very strong. That's how we had designed the film. For the protagonist to appear powerful, the antagonist has to be strong."

When Sonu Opened Up About His Spat With Kangana

"Kangana is a dear friend. I have known her before her first film. It was very disheartening to experience this with a friend with whom you can't fight or say anything.

I never refused to meet her to sort things out; I was only phone call away. The historical scenes that were narrated were never part of the original script."

He further added, "I chose a particular script and director, then suddenly a new director comes on board with new scenes and a new script written in the way they want to, it's not easy for an actor to do scenes in different way with different director."

'Manikarnika Was Very Special To Me'

More recently in an interview before the film's release, Sonu said, "Not being a part of Manikarnika will always bother me. I will always miss that whole experience of shooting for the film because the film was very special to me."