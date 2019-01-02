English
 »   »   »  Legendary Filmmaker Mrinal Sen Cremated

Legendary Filmmaker Mrinal Sen Cremated

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Celebrated filmmaker Mrinal Sen, the last of the triumvirate of directing icons, Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak, was cremated in Kolkata on Tuesday in the presence of eminent film personalities. Sen's funeral took place after the arrival of his son Kunal from Chicago on Tuesday early morning.

    His mortal remains were moved from Peace World mortuary to Keoratala crematorium. The procession was a low key affair as desired by the filmmaker, his son, who addressed him as 'bondhu' (friend), said.

    Legendary Filmmaker Mrinal Sen Cremated

    "Bondhu (Sen) had often told me there should not be any hype surrounding his death. He had asked me to see wreaths don't pile up on his body and it is not kept in any of the state-run cultural complexes like 'Nandan' or 'Rabindra Sadan'. He had said that he hated such things," Kunal said.

    Actor-director Anjan Dutt, who was introduced in movies by Sen with "Chaalchitra" in 1981, actor Ranjit Mallick, who made a debut in Bengali cinema with Sen's "Interview", Ray's son, director Sandi Ray, Sen's favourite actor Sreela Majumder, veteran actor Madhabi Mukhopadhyay, director Aparna Sen and Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee attended the last rites.

    Actor Nandita Das was also present along with CPI(M) leaders Biman Bose, Sujan Chakraborty and others.

    Sen had breathed his last at his Bhawanipore residence on Sunday after a prolonged battle with age-related ailments. He was 95.

    The auteur, who started the new wave of Indian cinema with "Bhuvan Shome" released in 1969, was one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of the country and had brought recognition to the country's film industry on international platforms.

    His 1982 Bengali film "Kharij" had won the jury prize at the 1983 Cannes Film Festival. PTI

    Most Read: Simmba Box Office Collection (Day 5) Tuesday: The Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore

    Read more about: mrinal sen
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 12:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 2, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue