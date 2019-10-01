Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar Joins Instagram

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who recently celebrated her 90th birthday, made her debut on popular photo and video sharing social media platform, Instagram on Monday night.

She took to Twitter and announced her entry to Instagram, while sharing the link to her Instagram account.

"Namaskar. Aaj pehli baar aap sabse Instagram pe jud rahi hun. (Namaskar. Today I have joined Instagram to connect with you all)," (sic) Mangeshkar wrote. Check out her post here.

On Instagram, she shared a photo of herself holding her biography, "Didi Aur Main" penned by her sister Meena Khadikar. The book released on September 29, 2019, a day after the iconic singer's 90th birthday.

The singer also posted another picture in which she can be seen with her two sisters - Meena and Usha Mangeshkar, holding the book.

In the caption of the second photo, she stated that the book was gifted to her by her younger sister, Meena. She wrote, "Namaskar! Kal meri choti behen Meena Khadikar ne mujhe uske dwara mujhpar likhi hui hindi kitab Didi Aur Main ki peheli copy bhent ki." (sic)

Mangeshkar managed to get over 51k followers on the photo sharing site and her bio reads, "Official Instagram Account of Lata Mangeshkar". The profile, however, is yet to be verified.

Meanwhile, Lata Mangeshkar's sister Meena Khadikar née Mangeshkar opened up on their childhood and why her sister stopped singing.

She stated that their father was conservative and he wouldn't have allowed Lata to be a cine singer, instead, she would've become a Carnatic singer.

When she was asked about her sister's decision to not sing anymore, she stated that Lata does not like today's music and lyrics, which is why she stopped singing. When Meena was quizzed about the possibility of a biopic on Lata Mangeshkar, she stated that the veteran singer has never been in favour of it.