Lilly Singh Did This UNBELIEVABLE Thing Just To Hug Deepika Padukone At Met Gala 2019!

Lilly shared this picture on her Twitter page and wrote, "Searched the entire #MetGala, knocked over 6 chairs with my dress, got stepped on by 16 people and got a cramp... to find my sister @deepikapadukone and give her a hug. Worth it."

To this, Deepika replied back, "The next time...just call! easier way to find me! love you sista!"

Deepika Felt Great To Be At The Ball

In a conversation with Vogue on the Met Gala pink carpet, Deepika revealed that she felt great to be at the hall. The actress was heard saying, "Amazing! I feel incredible!"

Deepika also revealed that she felt that her designer, Zac Posen has clearly outdone himself and that she is having a lot of fun.

The Inspiration Behind Deepika's Barbie-inspired Outfit

Deepika revealed, "I know eventually I look like a barbie doll which is what I am feeling like when the whole came together. I think Zac's inspiration was more like underwater, it has these beautiful sea urchins and that is sort of the inspiration.

I think taking the theme and keeping it elegant and beautiful because I think that's what Zac is, that's who I am and just being respectful to the theme."

This Is What Camp Means To Deepika

"To start of with I think it is extremely personal. Everyone's interpretation of Camp is always very very different. Of course it is theatrical, it is drama and over-the-top but you want to do it in an elegant and respectful manner," said the actress.