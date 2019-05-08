English
    Lilly Singh Did This UNBELIEVABLE Thing Just To Hug Deepika Padukone At Met Gala 2019!

    This year's MET gala was a star-studded affair with the who's who from the world dressing up their best and making heads turn on the red carpet. While Priyanka Chopra's ice princess look took the internet by storm, Deepika Padukone too made everyone go hearts (including hubby Ranveer Singh) with her 'Camp Barbie' look.

    The actress looked quite stunning in a Zac Posen's strapless pink gown embellished with silver jewels.

    YouTube sensation Lilly Singh aka 'ISuperwoman' made her debut at Met gala in a pink Jeremy Scott ensemble. Apart from her breathtaking Disney moment at the Gala, she also dropped major sisterhood goals with Deepika. When she learnt that the 'Padmaavat' actress was present there as well, she tracked down all of Met Gala just to catch up with her.

    Happy Girls Are The Prettiest

    Lilly shared this picture on her Twitter page and wrote, "Searched the entire #MetGala, knocked over 6 chairs with my dress, got stepped on by 16 people and got a cramp... to find my sister @deepikapadukone and give her a hug. Worth it."

    To this, Deepika replied back, "The next time...just call! easier way to find me! love you sista!"

    Deepika Felt Great To Be At The Ball

    In a conversation with Vogue on the Met Gala pink carpet, Deepika revealed that she felt great to be at the hall. The actress was heard saying, "Amazing! I feel incredible!"

    Deepika also revealed that she felt that her designer, Zac Posen has clearly outdone himself and that she is having a lot of fun.

    The Inspiration Behind Deepika's Barbie-inspired Outfit

    Deepika revealed, "I know eventually I look like a barbie doll which is what I am feeling like when the whole came together. I think Zac's inspiration was more like underwater, it has these beautiful sea urchins and that is sort of the inspiration.

    I think taking the theme and keeping it elegant and beautiful because I think that's what Zac is, that's who I am and just being respectful to the theme."

    This Is What Camp Means To Deepika

    "To start of with I think it is extremely personal. Everyone's interpretation of Camp is always very very different. Of course it is theatrical, it is drama and over-the-top but you want to do it in an elegant and respectful manner," said the actress.

    Ranveer Singh Can't Get Enough Of Deepika Padukone's Camp Barbie Look At Met Gala; Here's The Proof!

    Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 16:19 [IST]
