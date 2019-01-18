English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Lions Gold Awards Red Carpet: Aparshakti Khurana, Saqib Saleem, Neena Gupta Make Heads Turn!

    By
    |

    The awards season has begun and on Thursday night, many Bollywood celebs and leading TV stars appeared in their stylish best at the Lions Gold Awards red carpet. The awards show was being held in Mumbai and many celebs such as Aparshakti Khurrana, Saqib Saleem, Neena Gupta, Mohit Malik and others made heads turn with their swanky red carpet appearances. Check out the pictures!

    Aparshakti Khurana Is Full Of Swag

    Stree actor Aparshakti Khurana was oozing swag at the Lions Gold Awards. He wore a blue blazer over a black t-shirt and vest, and teamed it up with a pair of denim blue pants. He sported a pair of black sneakers. Aparshakti received much praise for his performance in Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.

    Saqib Saleem Looked Dapper

    Saqib Saleem looked dapper in a maroon suit which he paired with a white turtleneck. Saqib Saleeb played a meaty role Zee5 original series Rangbaaz. The series is based on the life of Shiv Prakash Shukla (played by Saqib), who was a gangster in Uttar Pradesh in the 90s. The series is a hit among audiences.

    The Elegant Neena Gupta

    Veteran actress and television director Neena Gupta looked beautiful in a candy pink saree at the Lion Gold Awards. She took home an award tonight. Neena worked on three amazing films in 2018, Veere Di Wedding, Mulk, and Badhaai Ho. Badhaai Ho turned out to be a huge commercial success and garnered positive reviews from the critics.

    Mohit Malik, Aditi Malik And Their Daughter Made Heads Turn

    Television actor Mohit Malik, his wife Aditi Malik, and their cute daughter made heads turn at the red carpet. Mohit looked dapper in a navy blue suit, whereas his wife and daughter twinned in off shoulder outfits. Aditi wore a pretty blue and red saree and her daughter looked like a princess in a deep pink ball gown-esque dress.

    MOST READ: Varun Dhawan Poses For Selfies With Fans After His Workout Session; Janhvi Kapoor Goes Shopping

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue