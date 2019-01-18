Lions Gold Awards Red Carpet: Aparshakti Khurana, Saqib Saleem Make Heads Turn!

Aparshakti Khurana Is Full Of Swag

Stree actor Aparshakti Khurana was oozing swag at the Lions Gold Awards. He wore a blue blazer over a black t-shirt and vest, and teamed it up with a pair of denim blue pants. He sported a pair of black sneakers. Aparshakti received much praise for his performance in Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.

Saqib Saleem Looked Dapper

Saqib Saleem looked dapper in a maroon suit which he paired with a white turtleneck. Saqib Saleeb played a meaty role Zee5 original series Rangbaaz. The series is based on the life of Shiv Prakash Shukla (played by Saqib), who was a gangster in Uttar Pradesh in the 90s. The series is a hit among audiences.

The Elegant Neena Gupta

Veteran actress and television director Neena Gupta looked beautiful in a candy pink saree at the Lion Gold Awards. She took home an award tonight. Neena worked on three amazing films in 2018, Veere Di Wedding, Mulk, and Badhaai Ho. Badhaai Ho turned out to be a huge commercial success and garnered positive reviews from the critics.

Mohit Malik, Aditi Malik And Their Daughter Made Heads Turn

Television actor Mohit Malik, his wife Aditi Malik, and their cute daughter made heads turn at the red carpet. Mohit looked dapper in a navy blue suit, whereas his wife and daughter twinned in off shoulder outfits. Aditi wore a pretty blue and red saree and her daughter looked like a princess in a deep pink ball gown-esque dress.