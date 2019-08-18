English
    Lisa Haydon Announces Her Second Pregnancy; Flaunts Baby Bump In This Cute Picture!

    By
    |
    Lisa Haydon announces her second pregnancy on Instagram; Check out | FilmiBeat

    Here's some good news pouring in! 'Queen' actress Lisa Haydon is expecting her second baby with her husband, Dino Lalvani. She took to her Instagram page to share this happy news with all her fans by posting a picture with her hubby and son Zac.

    She captioned the click as, "Party of four on the way." In the picture, Lisa is sen flaunting her baby bump in a blue monokini and is all smiles with her husband and her son. As soon as the actress shared this news, congratulatory messages started pouring in from all corners. Amy Jackson congratulated Lisa and wrote, "BEST newsss" while Evelyn Sharma, too, dropped a comment which read, "Yayyyy"

    Check out the adorable picture here.

    lisa

    Lisa tied the knot with Dino Lalvani in a hush-hush ceremony in Phulet, Thailand in 2016. The couple later made the official announcement by posting their wedding pictures on Instagram.

    As Lisa gears up to embrace motherhood for the second time, we wish her hearty congratulations!

    On the work front, the actress starred in films like 'Aisha', 'Queen', 'Housefull 3', 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'. She was last seen in the web series The Trip.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 18, 2019, 18:07 [IST]
