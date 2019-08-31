English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Lisa Ray Comes Out In Support Of Bangalore Artist Who Accused Saaho Makers Of Plagiarism

    By
    |

    A Bangalore artist took on the makers of Saaho, and accused them of having plagiarized her art. Actress Lisa Ray has come out in total support of the artist. She wrote a lengthy note about the way Bollywood picks up creative works of others in the name of 'inspiration'.

    Lisa Ray Supports Artist Accusing Saaho Makers Of Plagiarism

    The background in Saaho song 'Baby Won't You Tell Me' poster looks almost identical to the work of contemporary artist Shilo Shiv Suleman.

    Lisa shared images of the two and wrote, "...We need to stand up and speak up. To hold up a mirror to these makers to make them understand THIS IS NOT RIGHT. It's come to light that a big budget film production has ripped off one of Shilo's original creations. This is NOT inspiration but blatant theft. In no world, is this acceptable. The production did not contact the creator, asking her permission or offer to collaborate or offering a credit. Nothing. This is not right."

    Taking a dig at the Hindi film industry, she wrote, "I believed the Hindi film industry was evolving necessarily past stealing storylines and so called inspiration, but the producers of Shahoo have obviously not gotten the memo when it comes to art. Here's the thing. Creators are worthy of worship. What they produce are more lasting and precious so than all the other 'things' that can be taken away. Let's hold these producers accountable for their infuriating, dishonourable action."

    "How would you feel if a thief slid into your home and took away your most prized possessions? Your heart. Your soul. And your livelihood," she concluded. (sic)

    Saaho hit theatres just yesterday, August 30, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film stars Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Mandira Bedi, Evelyn Sharma and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Although it received lukewarm reviews, it has made a pretty decent box office collection. It is directed by Sujeeth.

    MOST READ: Karan Deol Reveals He Was Bullied In School; 'Are You Sure You Are Sunny Deol's Son' He Was Taunted!

    More LISA RAY News

    View this post on Instagram

    What is creativity? What is art? Where does it come from? We know what it is not. It’s not your social status. It’s not your job title. It’s not your appearance. It’s not even the image you see in the mirror. Creativity and its sister Art reach us from the sweet spot of the universe- the soul you might say- through mystery. But I do know that the creator- artist is the channel for it. Let me tell you how hard it is to create- anything- original or authentic. I personally labored for years over my book, quelled the doubts and noise from others and didn’t emerge until I had almost undone myself. Because it’s a calling. And when I was moving through dark moment of self-doubt or creative blocks, I would turn to the work that @shiloshivsuleman puts out into the world and shares on her Instagram handle. She may not even know this, but I can recognize when a creator works honourably and deeply, bleeding, sacrificing, unsleeping, stretching herself in the direction of emotional bravery to produce work that births those feelings we all look for in day to day life. To feel inspired. To feel alive. That’s why when something dishonorable happens, we need to stand up and speak up. To hold up a mirror to these makers to make them understand THIS IS NOT RIGHT. It’s come to light that a big budget film production has ripped off one of Shilo’s original creations. This is NOT inspiration but blatant theft. In no world, is this acceptable. The production did not contact the creator, ask her permission nor offer to collaborate or offer a credit. Nothing. This is not right. I believed the Hindi film industry was evolving necessarily past stealing storylines and rampant plagiarism but the producers of Shahoo have obviously not gotten the memo when it comes to art. Here’s the thing- Creators are worthy of worship. What they produce are more lasting and precious so than all the other ‘things’ that can be taken away. Let’s hold these producers accountable for their infuriating, dishonourable action. How would you feel if a thief slid into your home and took away your most prized possessions? Your heart. Your soul. And your livelihood. Image @dietsabya

    A post shared by lisaraniray (@lisaraniray) on Aug 30, 2019 at 5:05am PDT

    Read more about: lisa ray saaho
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue