Lisa Ray Comes Out In Support Of Bangalore Artist Who Accused Saaho Makers Of Plagiarism

A Bangalore artist took on the makers of Saaho, and accused them of having plagiarized her art. Actress Lisa Ray has come out in total support of the artist. She wrote a lengthy note about the way Bollywood picks up creative works of others in the name of 'inspiration'.

The background in Saaho song 'Baby Won't You Tell Me' poster looks almost identical to the work of contemporary artist Shilo Shiv Suleman.

Lisa shared images of the two and wrote, "...We need to stand up and speak up. To hold up a mirror to these makers to make them understand THIS IS NOT RIGHT. It's come to light that a big budget film production has ripped off one of Shilo's original creations. This is NOT inspiration but blatant theft. In no world, is this acceptable. The production did not contact the creator, asking her permission or offer to collaborate or offering a credit. Nothing. This is not right."

Taking a dig at the Hindi film industry, she wrote, "I believed the Hindi film industry was evolving necessarily past stealing storylines and so called inspiration, but the producers of Shahoo have obviously not gotten the memo when it comes to art. Here's the thing. Creators are worthy of worship. What they produce are more lasting and precious so than all the other 'things' that can be taken away. Let's hold these producers accountable for their infuriating, dishonourable action."

"How would you feel if a thief slid into your home and took away your most prized possessions? Your heart. Your soul. And your livelihood," she concluded. (sic)

Saaho hit theatres just yesterday, August 30, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film stars Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Mandira Bedi, Evelyn Sharma and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Although it received lukewarm reviews, it has made a pretty decent box office collection. It is directed by Sujeeth.

