Lok Sabha 2019: After Receiving Police Protection, Urmila Matondkar Confronted By BJP Workers Again

Urmila Matondkar had asked for police protection after Congress and BJP workers got into a scuffle two days ago while she was canvassing at the Borivali railway station and the police acted immediately on her complaint and offered protection till the elections are over. It is again reported that Urmila Matondkar was confronted by BJP workers again despite having police security.

A group of BJP supporters chanted slogans during a roadshow of actor and Congress candidate Urmila Matondkar in suburban Malad, police said. This was the second time Matondkar, who is pitted against the BJP's Gopal Shetty in Mumbai North seat, faced slogan-shouting supporters of the BJP party.

A group of BJP supporters arrived as Matondkar was riding a van along Daftary road in Dindoshi, and started chanting "Modi, Modi" near her vehicle, a police officer said. The policemen present at the spot kept Congress and BJP workers away from each other to avert a clash, he said. After chanting slogans, the group left, he added.

Right after the first scuffle two days ago, a distraught Urmila Matondkar said, ''This is just the beginning and may take a violent turn. I have asked for police protection as there is a threat to my life. I have filed a police complaint.'' The actress turned politician further stated, ''Those who confronted our rally indulged in vulgar dancing and used abusive language. May be they wanted to scare the women who were walking near us. I am mentally disturbed and I am in shock due to the incident."

Most Read: A Fan Threw Her Bra At Nick Jonas In Front Of Priyanka Chopra & Her Reaction Is UNEXPECTED!

(Inputs From PTI)