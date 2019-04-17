English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Lok Sabha 2019: After Receiving Police Protection, Urmila Matondkar Confronted By BJP Workers Again

    By
    |

    Urmila Matondkar had asked for police protection after Congress and BJP workers got into a scuffle two days ago while she was canvassing at the Borivali railway station and the police acted immediately on her complaint and offered protection till the elections are over. It is again reported that Urmila Matondkar was confronted by BJP workers again despite having police security.

    A group of BJP supporters chanted slogans during a roadshow of actor and Congress candidate Urmila Matondkar in suburban Malad, police said. This was the second time Matondkar, who is pitted against the BJP's Gopal Shetty in Mumbai North seat, faced slogan-shouting supporters of the BJP party.

    Urmila Matondkar Congress Lok Sabha Elections 2019

    A group of BJP supporters arrived as Matondkar was riding a van along Daftary road in Dindoshi, and started chanting "Modi, Modi" near her vehicle, a police officer said. The policemen present at the spot kept Congress and BJP workers away from each other to avert a clash, he said. After chanting slogans, the group left, he added.

    Right after the first scuffle two days ago, a distraught Urmila Matondkar said, ''This is just the beginning and may take a violent turn. I have asked for police protection as there is a threat to my life. I have filed a police complaint.'' The actress turned politician further stated, ''Those who confronted our rally indulged in vulgar dancing and used abusive language. May be they wanted to scare the women who were walking near us. I am mentally disturbed and I am in shock due to the incident."

    Most Read: A Fan Threw Her Bra At Nick Jonas In Front Of Priyanka Chopra & Her Reaction Is UNEXPECTED!

    (Inputs From PTI)

    Read more about: urmila matondkar
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 18:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 17, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue