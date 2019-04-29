Lok Sabha Election 2019: Aamir, Priyanka, Urmila, Madhuri, Rekha, Paresh, Rahul Among Early Voters

Priyanka Chopra Among Early Voters

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra was among the early voters and she posted her 'inked' image on Twitter by saying, ''This is the moment that matters.... Every vote is a voice that counts. #LokSabhaElections2019.''

Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan along with his wife Kiran Rao proudly flash their inked fingers. The couple headed out to vote in the early morning itself.

Madhuri Dixit

Right after casting her vote, Madhuri Dixit tweeted, ''Voting is our right, let's use it wisely! The future of our country is in our hands. Let's do our duty and #VoteForIndia.''

Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar is on the ballot box from the Mumbai North constituency from Congress party and is pitted against the sitting BJP MP Gopal Shetty. We'll have to wait till May 23, 2019 for the election results to be out.

Dia Mirza

The lovely Dia Mirza proudly flaunts her inked finger after casting her vote in Mumbai.

Rekha

The beautiful Rekha was mobbed by the public and paparazzi as soon as she stepped out of the booth after casting her vote in the Lok Sabha 2019 elections.

Rahul Bose

After casting his vote, Rahul Bose tweeted, ''Have you? Returned from shooting in Hyderabad to do this. Catching a flight out in two hours. #DanceOfDemocracy #MayTheBestIdeasWin''