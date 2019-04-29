Lok Sabha Election 2019: Aamir, Priyanka, Urmila, Madhuri, Rekha, Paresh, Rahul Among Early Voters
The Lok Sabha elections 2019 is currently underway in Maharashtra and voters have made a beeline from early in the morning. Mumbai is seeing a good turnout as well and our very own Bollywood stars also stood in line at their respective voting centres and casted their precious vote. Among the early celebrities to vote are Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao, Priyanka Chopra, Urmila Matondkar, Madhuri Dixit, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Rahul Bose and Rekha. They posted their 'inked' pictures on their social media handles and urged others to head out and cast their vote too.
Priyanka Chopra Among Early Voters
Desi girl Priyanka Chopra was among the early voters and she posted her 'inked' image on Twitter by saying, ''This is the moment that matters.... Every vote is a voice that counts. #LokSabhaElections2019.''
Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao
Aamir Khan along with his wife Kiran Rao proudly flash their inked fingers. The couple headed out to vote in the early morning itself.
Madhuri Dixit
Right after casting her vote, Madhuri Dixit tweeted, ''Voting is our right, let's use it wisely! The future of our country is in our hands. Let's do our duty and #VoteForIndia.''
Urmila Matondkar
Urmila Matondkar is on the ballot box from the Mumbai North constituency from Congress party and is pitted against the sitting BJP MP Gopal Shetty. We'll have to wait till May 23, 2019 for the election results to be out.
Dia Mirza
The lovely Dia Mirza proudly flaunts her inked finger after casting her vote in Mumbai.
Rekha
The beautiful Rekha was mobbed by the public and paparazzi as soon as she stepped out of the booth after casting her vote in the Lok Sabha 2019 elections.
Rahul Bose
After casting his vote, Rahul Bose tweeted, ''Have you? Returned from shooting in Hyderabad to do this. Catching a flight out in two hours. #DanceOfDemocracy #MayTheBestIdeasWin''
Please do head out and cast your vote! Every vote is precious and makes democracy stronger.
A Fan Threw Her Bra At Nick Jonas In Front Of Priyanka Chopra & Her Reaction Is UNEXPECTED!