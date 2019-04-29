English
    Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan & Others Cast Their Vote

    By
    |

    The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 elections are currently underway in Mumbai and many Bollywood celebrities stepped out of their home to exercise their right to vote. Post casting their vote at the polling booth, many of them took to their respective social media pages to encourage their fans to go out and vote.

    Some of them included celebrities like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others. Have a look at their pictures here.

    Salman Khan

    The 'Bharat' actor shared this selfie on his Instagram page and wrote, "I have voted.... have u? #VoteKarMumbai."

    Ranveer Singh

    The actor too flaunted his inked finger in this picture and wrote, "VOTE!!! 🇮🇳 🗳."

    Varun Dhawan

    Sharing this picture, Varun penned, "BE COOL GO VOTE #jaihind."

    Arjun Kapoor

    The actor captioned this picture as, "Don't be a fool, go vote & be cool... every vote counts... #mumbaikarvotekar #bepartofthechange."

    Malaika Arora

    Arjun's ladylove Malaika Arora too shared a selfie and captioned it as, "VOTE MUMBAI !!!!!! #loksabhaelections2019."

    Farhan Akhtar

    "Do the right thing. Go VOTE. #greatestdemocracyintheworld #citizen #lovemyIndia," wrote Farhan Akhtar.

    Aditya Roy Kapur

    The 'Kalank' actor posted this selfie and wrote, "Vote 👆🏻."

