Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan & Others Cast Their Vote

Salman Khan

The 'Bharat' actor shared this selfie on his Instagram page and wrote, "I have voted.... have u? #VoteKarMumbai."

Ranveer Singh

The actor too flaunted his inked finger in this picture and wrote, "VOTE!!! 🇮🇳 🗳."

Varun Dhawan

Sharing this picture, Varun penned, "BE COOL GO VOTE #jaihind."

Arjun Kapoor

The actor captioned this picture as, "Don't be a fool, go vote & be cool... every vote counts... #mumbaikarvotekar #bepartofthechange."

Malaika Arora

Arjun's ladylove Malaika Arora too shared a selfie and captioned it as, "VOTE MUMBAI !!!!!! #loksabhaelections2019."

Farhan Akhtar

"Do the right thing. Go VOTE. #greatestdemocracyintheworld #citizen #lovemyIndia," wrote Farhan Akhtar.

Aditya Roy Kapur

The 'Kalank' actor posted this selfie and wrote, "Vote 👆🏻."