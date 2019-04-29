Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan & Others Cast Their Vote
The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 elections are currently underway in Mumbai and many Bollywood celebrities stepped out of their home to exercise their right to vote. Post casting their vote at the polling booth, many of them took to their respective social media pages to encourage their fans to go out and vote.
Some of them included celebrities like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others. Have a look at their pictures here.
Salman Khan
The 'Bharat' actor shared this selfie on his Instagram page and wrote, "I have voted.... have u? #VoteKarMumbai."
Ranveer Singh
The actor too flaunted his inked finger in this picture and wrote, "VOTE!!! 🇮🇳 🗳."
Varun Dhawan
Sharing this picture, Varun penned, "BE COOL GO VOTE #jaihind."
Arjun Kapoor
The actor captioned this picture as, "Don't be a fool, go vote & be cool... every vote counts... #mumbaikarvotekar #bepartofthechange."
Malaika Arora
Arjun's ladylove Malaika Arora too shared a selfie and captioned it as, "VOTE MUMBAI !!!!!! #loksabhaelections2019."
Farhan Akhtar
"Do the right thing. Go VOTE. #greatestdemocracyintheworld #citizen #lovemyIndia," wrote Farhan Akhtar.
Aditya Roy Kapur
The 'Kalank' actor posted this selfie and wrote, "Vote 👆🏻."