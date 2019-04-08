Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Swara Bhaskar Educates Anupam Kher On What Democracy Is All About

Here's What Anupam Kher Tweeted

''So some people from my fraternity have issued a letter for public to vote out the present constitutionally elected government in the coming elections. In other words they are officially campaigning for opposition parties. Good!! At least there are no pretensions here. Great.''

Swara Bhaskar Hits Back Saying 'It's Called Democracy'

''Yes, it's called democracy sir :) :) :) Bharat Mata ki Jai!''

Anupam Kher Agreed To What Swara Bhaskar Said...

''Agreed!!! As long as it is not confused with #Intolerance when others use it. Jai Ho and Jai Hind.''

Alia Bhatt's Mother Soni Razdan Hits Back At Anupam Kher

''Anupam if you can align yourself to the present Govt why would you think others doing the same is any different? Just curious.''

Anupam Kher Replies To Soni Razdan

Anupam Kher replied to Soni Razdan by saying, ''Dearest Soni! It was an observation. Not a complaint.'