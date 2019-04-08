English
    Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Swara Bhaskar Educates Anupam Kher On What Democracy Is All About

    The Lok Sabha 2019 elections are just around the corner and political parties are doing their best to reach out to the voters. Even our very own Bollywood celebrities have involved themselves with matters related to the country and have tweeted multiple times showcasing their support to a particular political party. The latest tweet by Anupam Kher didn't go down well with a lot of people as he took a sly dig at celebs who tweeted against the current ruling government. Not taking things lightly, Swara Bhaskar and others hit back at Anupam Kher reminding him about what democracy is all about.

    Here's What Anupam Kher Tweeted

    ''So some people from my fraternity have issued a letter for public to vote out the present constitutionally elected government in the coming elections. In other words they are officially campaigning for opposition parties. Good!! At least there are no pretensions here. Great.''

    Swara Bhaskar Hits Back Saying 'It's Called Democracy'

    ''Yes, it's called democracy sir :) :) :) Bharat Mata ki Jai!''

    Anupam Kher Agreed To What Swara Bhaskar Said...

    ''Agreed!!! As long as it is not confused with #Intolerance when others use it. Jai Ho and Jai Hind.''

    Alia Bhatt's Mother Soni Razdan Hits Back At Anupam Kher

    ''Anupam if you can align yourself to the present Govt why would you think others doing the same is any different? Just curious.''

    Anupam Kher Replies To Soni Razdan

    Anupam Kher replied to Soni Razdan by saying, ''Dearest Soni! It was an observation. Not a complaint.'

    Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2019, 13:25 [IST]
