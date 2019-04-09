English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Urmila Matondkar Owns Assets Worth Rs 68.28 Crore

    By
    |

    Urmila Matondkar is contesting the Lok Sabha elections 2019 from the Mumbai North constituency with Congress party ticket and the actress declared her assets to the poll conduct and she owns assets worth a whopping Rs 68.28 crore.

    Urmila Matondkar's Income Doubled In Five Years

    The Rangeela actress Urmila Matondkar's income in 2013-14 stood at Rs 1.27 crore, which more than doubled to Rs 2.85 crore in 2017-18, as per her affidavit.

    Movable & Immovable Assets

    Urmila Matondkar's movable and immovable assets are worth Rs 41 lakh and Rs 28 lakh respectively. Her husband owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 33 lakh and Rs 30 lakh respectively.

    Loan Amount

    The Congress candidate Urmila Matondkar also has an outstanding loan amount of Rs 32 lakh.

    Can History Be Repeated?

    While Urmila Matondkar is considered a novice in Indian politics, the BJP is alert to the fact that actor Govinda from the Congress part defeated Union Petroleum Minister Ram Naik (BJP) during the 2004 Lok Sabha elections and earned a nickname 'giant killer'. The Congress hopes to repeat the same feat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and this time with Urmila Matondkar.

    Most Read: A Fan Threw Her Bra At Nick Jonas In Front Of Priyanka Chopra & Her Reaction Is UNEXPECTED!

    Read more about: urmila matondkar govinda
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 16:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 9, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue