Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Urmila Matondkar Owns Assets Worth Rs 68.28 Crore
Urmila Matondkar is contesting the Lok Sabha elections 2019 from the Mumbai North constituency with Congress party ticket and the actress declared her assets to the poll conduct and she owns assets worth a whopping Rs 68.28 crore.
Urmila Matondkar's Income Doubled In Five Years
The Rangeela actress Urmila Matondkar's income in 2013-14 stood at Rs 1.27 crore, which more than doubled to Rs 2.85 crore in 2017-18, as per her affidavit.
Movable & Immovable Assets
Urmila Matondkar's movable and immovable assets are worth Rs 41 lakh and Rs 28 lakh respectively. Her husband owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 33 lakh and Rs 30 lakh respectively.
Loan Amount
The Congress candidate Urmila Matondkar also has an outstanding loan amount of Rs 32 lakh.
Can History Be Repeated?
While Urmila Matondkar is considered a novice in Indian politics, the BJP is alert to the fact that actor Govinda from the Congress part defeated Union Petroleum Minister Ram Naik (BJP) during the 2004 Lok Sabha elections and earned a nickname 'giant killer'. The Congress hopes to repeat the same feat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and this time with Urmila Matondkar.
Most Read: A Fan Threw Her Bra At Nick Jonas In Front Of Priyanka Chopra & Her Reaction Is UNEXPECTED!