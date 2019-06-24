Love Aaj Kal 2: Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan Enjoy The Scenic Beauty Of Shimla; See Pictures

Sara Ali Khan enjoys with Kartik Aaryan in Himachal; Check Out | FilmiBeat

Ever since it has been announced that Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan would be sharing screen space for Imtiaz Ali's upcoming movie 'Love Aaj Kal 2', there has been a lot of anticipation around this film. The actors also grabbed headlines for their alleged 'dating' rumours after Sara confessed on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan' that she would like date the 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actor.

While Love Aaj Kal 2 has already hit the shooting floors, the lead pair will begin shooting for the final schedule today in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, pictures of Kartik and Sara enjoying the scenic beauty of the mountains have already gone viral on the internet.

Check out the pictures right now.

Kartik-Sara Win Over Fans' Hearts Kartik and Sara look 'aww'dorable in their traditional Himachali caps and we must say the fans can't stop gushing over their cuteness. One of them even commented, "Oh my godddd I am officially dead after seeing this. They are just tooooo cute." Oh Gosh, How Cute Is This! In yet another picture, Kartik is seen adorably gazing at Sara, while the latter is looking into the camera. Kartik On Working With Imtiaz Ali The actor had earlier mentioned in an interview, "He is one of my favourite filmmakers and I have always wanted to work with him. I am glad it's finally happening." When A Leaked Scene From The Film Got Viral A few months back, Kartik and Sara's kissing scene from the sets of the film got leaked on social media. When Kartik was asked about it, the actor quipped, "I'm doing Imtiaz sir's next and the producers Window Seat films will be able to elaborate about it! And talking about that video... was that really Sara and me?."

The Imtiaz Ali directorial also stars Randeep Hooda. Reportedly, Kartik's character falls in love with Sara's but is unable to woo her. So, he takes help from Randeep's character.

