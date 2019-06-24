English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Love Aaj Kal 2: Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan Enjoy The Scenic Beauty Of Shimla; See Pictures

    By
    |
    Sara Ali Khan enjoys with Kartik Aaryan in Himachal; Check Out | FilmiBeat

    Ever since it has been announced that Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan would be sharing screen space for Imtiaz Ali's upcoming movie 'Love Aaj Kal 2', there has been a lot of anticipation around this film. The actors also grabbed headlines for their alleged 'dating' rumours after Sara confessed on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan' that she would like date the 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actor.

    While Love Aaj Kal 2 has already hit the shooting floors, the lead pair will begin shooting for the final schedule today in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, pictures of Kartik and Sara enjoying the scenic beauty of the mountains have already gone viral on the internet.

    Check out the pictures right now.

    Kartik-Sara Win Over Fans' Hearts

    Kartik and Sara look 'aww'dorable in their traditional Himachali caps and we must say the fans can't stop gushing over their cuteness. One of them even commented, "Oh my godddd I am officially dead after seeing this. They are just tooooo cute."

    Oh Gosh, How Cute Is This!

    In yet another picture, Kartik is seen adorably gazing at Sara, while the latter is looking into the camera.

    Kartik On Working With Imtiaz Ali

    The actor had earlier mentioned in an interview, "He is one of my favourite filmmakers and I have always wanted to work with him. I am glad it's finally happening."

    When A Leaked Scene From The Film Got Viral

    A few months back, Kartik and Sara's kissing scene from the sets of the film got leaked on social media. When Kartik was asked about it, the actor quipped, "I'm doing Imtiaz sir's next and the producers Window Seat films will be able to elaborate about it! And talking about that video... was that really Sara and me?."

    The Imtiaz Ali directorial also stars Randeep Hooda. Reportedly, Kartik's character falls in love with Sara's but is unable to woo her. So, he takes help from Randeep's character.

    Why Did Kartik Aaryan SKIP PM Narendra Modi's Swearing-in Ceremony?

    More KARTIK AARYAN News

    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 10:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue