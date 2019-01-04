 »   »   »  Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Hang Out Together In New York & Their Pics Are 'Aww'some!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been painting New York red with their romance. Known to be generally discreet about their personal life, the lovebirds have lately been spotted hanging out together. After pictures and videos of the 'Raazi' actress ringing in New Year with her beau Ranbir and his family in the Big Apple gave us some major 'aww' moments, we recently came across some new photos of Ranbir and Alia.

The couple posed with their fans in NY and looked no longer hesistant about hiding their relationship. Check out the pictures here-

New York Winters In this picture, Ranbir protectively has his arm around Alia and we must say the two look picture-perfect together. Any Guesses Who Is Alia's Coffee Partner? Alia also shared a video on Instagram which left everyone wondering who is her morning coffee partner. Say Cheese For The Camera We came across one more picture where Ranbir is seen posing with a fan. Did Ranbir Click This Picture? Make way for yet another picture and this time, a fan gets lucky and clicks a picture with Alia who is all smiles for the frame. Alia's Love For Ranbir Is Not New! Recently in an interview with a leading channel, Alia admitted that Ranbir was her first celebrity crush and even revealed that she used to stare at his pictures.

On the professional front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra which is slated to release in Christmas 2019.

Speaking about other movies, Ranbir will also be seen in Shamshera which stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist. Alia, on the other hand, has Gully Boy, Kalank and Takht coming up next.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Has A Killer Reaction To A Restaurant Naming A Dosa After Deepika Padukone!