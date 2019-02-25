English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    When You Work With Shahrukh Khan, You Learn Decency: 'Luka Chuppi' Director

    By
    |

    Director of Luka Chuppi, Laxman Utekar, has worked as director of photography in several big films and says he has learnt a lot in his journey - learning decency from Shahrukh Khan to admiring megastar Amitabh Bachchan's maturity. Laxman has been behind the camera for films like 102 Not Out, Dear Zindagi, English Vinglish and Hindi Mediumamong others.

    "I've learnt from all the people I've worked with. There is so much to learn from them. When you work with Shah Rukh Khan, you learn decency. He is a thorough gentleman. He knows how to talk to people, how to handle them," Laxman told PTI.

    luka-chuppi-director-says-when-you-work-with-shahrukh-khan-you-learn0decency

    "Bachchan sahab's maturity and experience reflects when you work with him. I feel lucky that I've got to work with such talented people," he added. Laxman has previously helmed Marathi films like Tapaal and Lalbaugchi Rani.

    Luka Chuppi marks his Hindi directorial debut, along with his writer collaborator Rohan Shankar. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan, features Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.
    The filmmaker said he was extremely impressed with his film's leads and realised they are more than just glamorous faces.

    "I hadn't seen much of their films but when we started our reading session, I got to know their sensibilities because the kind of questions they used to ask, the way they used to discuss nuances, it made me happy.

    "I realised that Kartik and Kriti are not just glamorous stars. They are also very talented and intelligent performers. There are very few like them. In our industry, you'll find people who are good looking but may not be that good as performers and vice versa."

    The romcom, set in Mathura, chronicles the story of a couple in a live-in relationship and how family dynamics come into play.

    Recently, filmmakers in Bollywood have trained their lens towards the hinterland and Laxman says the trend is in vogue because for a long time the audience was used to seeing romances set in abroad where the most of India that was shown was only Punjab.

    "Across the world, the audience changes its choice after every three years. Right now our audience wants to see Indian culture and colour, which was absent from the big screen until Aanand L Rai's 'Raanjhanaa'," she said.

    "Every after 100km we have a different dialect and culture. People want to see all that today. They are loving it. This trend will go on for three years more, and then the trend might change again," he added.

    Luka Chuppi is scheduled to release this Friday.

    Read more about: shahrukh khan luka chuppi
    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 14:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue