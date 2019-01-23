Luka Chuppi First Poster: Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon Will Leave You Curious About The Film!

Kartik Aaryan's last film, 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' turned out to be a sleeper hit last year. Now, the handsome lad is gearing up for his next release, Luka Chuppi which has him sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon for the first time.

The makers are all set to unveil the trailer of the film today. But before that, they released the first look poster of the movie and it looks quite intriguing. Check it out here-

The poster features Kartik and Kriti keeping a finger on each other's lips as if they don't want a secret out. While the former has a wedding turban in his hand, the latter is holding a garland.

Speaking about Luka Chuppi, the film marks the directorial debut of Laxman Utekar who worked as a DoP on Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium.

Producer Dinesh Vijan had earlier revolved, "Kartik plays the star reporter of a local TV channel in Mathura. We had toyed with the title Mathura Live before settling for a game of hide-and-seek." He further added, "While Kartik is the quintessential good boy every girl wants to take home to mamma, Kriti represents today's youthwho advocate gender equality and have their own ideology."

The film also stars Aparshakti Khurrana and Pankaj Tripathi. Luka Chuppi will lock horns at the box office with Sushant Singh Rajput- Bhumi Pednekar's Son Chiriya on 1st March, 2019.

