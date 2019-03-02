LEAKED! Luka Chuppi Full Movie Available On Tamilrockers For Download In HD Quality
No movie is safe for film-makers as long as the notorious site Tamilrockers is around. After releasing a pirated version of the Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy and Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal, Tamilrockers has released Kartik Aaryan's Luka Chuppi. The film got leaked online for download within a day of its release and the box office collection of the film could be impacted due to the illegal downloads.
On a related note, the critics have given mixed response to Luka Chuppi. The film got clashed with Sushant Singh Rajput's Sonchiriya and here's how audiences are reacting to the film..
YUVRAJ @Yuvraj_dvn
"People who were calling Kartik Aaryan overrated, Go and watch #LukaChuppi. You guys will love his performance. "Brilliant" is even an underrated word for him. he Punchnama boy is Killin' it!" [sic]
Fans Are Loving Luka Chuppi
The critics might have given the movie, a mixed response but the audiences are absolutely loving Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer.
First Day Reviews @Sai_Aditya1998
"This movie will make you laugh at regular intervals ... Karthik Aryan and Kriti Sanon live in their live in roles .. A great watch this weekend !! #LukaChuppi #LukaChuppiReview #LukaChupi #lukachuppi #lukachupi ." [sic]
Tahlil Mashrur @luvkritisanon
"Yayy! #LukaChuppi is becoming a huge success! M very happy for u my most favourite @kritisanon ! U truly deserve it.. love u so much forever ." [sic]
Kumar swapnil @supi_5899
"#LUKACHUPPI Full on comedy... A Jbrdsttt comedy nd entertaining film with a heart touching message... Superb acting by @TheAaryanKartik nd @kritisanon They both luking #amazing Must watch.." [sic]
Akshith @KhiladiRulez
"#LukaChuppi is quite entertaining. Kriti Sanon is too good.Kartik does well. Supporting actors are terrific as expected. Recommended. Rating : 3 stars!" [sic]
Dharm Singh Gurjar @BeingDharm76
"#LukaChuppi Awesome movie. Just loved the story. It was full of comedy and romance too. I really enjoyed watching this movie. It's the best movie to watch with your family, friends or partner.. @TheAaryanKartik @kritisanon." [sic]