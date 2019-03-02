LEAKED! Luka Chuppi Full Movie Available On Tamilrockers For Download In HD Quality

YUVRAJ‏ @Yuvraj_dvn

"People who were calling Kartik Aaryan overrated, Go and watch #LukaChuppi. You guys will love his performance. "Brilliant" is even an underrated word for him. he Punchnama boy is Killin' it!" [sic]

See, @TheAaryanKartik , audience are dancing in the theatre after watching #LukaChuppi. Kya movie hai Bhai. Ek number! Mazza aagya! I loved it!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ibswLEv9NN — YUVRAJ (@Yuvraj_dvn) March 1, 2019

Fans Are Loving Luka Chuppi

The critics might have given the movie, a mixed response but the audiences are absolutely loving Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer.

First Day Reviews‏ @Sai_Aditya1998

"This movie will make you laugh at regular intervals ... Karthik Aryan and Kriti Sanon live in their live in roles .. A great watch this weekend !! #LukaChuppi #LukaChuppiReview #LukaChupi #lukachuppi #lukachupi ." [sic]

Tahlil Mashrur‏ @luvkritisanon

"Yayy! #LukaChuppi is becoming a huge success! M very happy for u my most favourite @kritisanon ! U truly deserve it.. love u so much forever ." [sic]

Kumar swapnil‏ @supi_5899

"#LUKACHUPPI Full on comedy... A Jbrdsttt comedy nd entertaining film with a heart touching message... Superb acting by @TheAaryanKartik nd @kritisanon They both luking #amazing Must watch.." [sic]

Akshith‏ @KhiladiRulez

"#LukaChuppi is quite entertaining. Kriti Sanon is too good.Kartik does well. Supporting actors are terrific as expected. Recommended. Rating : 3 stars!" [sic]

Dharm Singh Gurjar‏ @BeingDharm76

"#LukaChuppi Awesome movie. Just loved the story. It was full of comedy and romance too. I really enjoyed watching this movie. It's the best movie to watch with your family, friends or partner.. @TheAaryanKartik @kritisanon." [sic]