English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    LEAKED! Luka Chuppi Full Movie Available On Tamilrockers For Download In HD Quality

    By Lekhaka
    |

    No movie is safe for film-makers as long as the notorious site Tamilrockers is around. After releasing a pirated version of the Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy and Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal, Tamilrockers has released Kartik Aaryan's Luka Chuppi. The film got leaked online for download within a day of its release and the box office collection of the film could be impacted due to the illegal downloads.

    On a related note, the critics have given mixed response to Luka Chuppi. The film got clashed with Sushant Singh Rajput's Sonchiriya and here's how audiences are reacting to the film..

    YUVRAJ‏ @Yuvraj_dvn

    "People who were calling Kartik Aaryan overrated, Go and watch #LukaChuppi. You guys will love his performance. "Brilliant" is even an underrated word for him. he Punchnama boy is Killin' it!" [sic]

    Fans Are Loving Luka Chuppi

    The critics might have given the movie, a mixed response but the audiences are absolutely loving Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer.

    First Day Reviews‏ @Sai_Aditya1998

    "This movie will make you laugh at regular intervals ... Karthik Aryan and Kriti Sanon live in their live in roles .. A great watch this weekend !! #LukaChuppi #LukaChuppiReview #LukaChupi #lukachuppi #lukachupi ." [sic]

    Tahlil Mashrur‏ @luvkritisanon

    "Yayy! #LukaChuppi is becoming a huge success! M very happy for u my most favourite @kritisanon ! U truly deserve it.. love u so much forever ." [sic]

    Kumar swapnil‏ @supi_5899

    "#LUKACHUPPI Full on comedy... A Jbrdsttt comedy nd entertaining film with a heart touching message... Superb acting by @TheAaryanKartik nd @kritisanon They both luking #amazing Must watch.." [sic]

    Akshith‏ @KhiladiRulez

    "#LukaChuppi is quite entertaining. Kriti Sanon is too good.Kartik does well. Supporting actors are terrific as expected. Recommended. Rating : 3 stars!" [sic]

    Dharm Singh Gurjar‏ @BeingDharm76

    "#LukaChuppi Awesome movie. Just loved the story. It was full of comedy and romance too. I really enjoyed watching this movie. It's the best movie to watch with your family, friends or partner.. @TheAaryanKartik @kritisanon." [sic]

    Story first published: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 0:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue