English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Luka Chuppi Live Review: Here’s How Audiences React To Kartik Aaryan Starrer

    By
    |

    Directed by Laxman Utekar, Luka Chuppi starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon has already hit the theatres and we are here with the live audience review. The film is hailed from Dinesh Vijan's banner Maddock films. The film is set in Mathura and features Kartik and Kriti as local TV reporters, while Pankaj plays an estate agent. The film will also features Aparshakti Khurana and Vinay Pathak in the pivotal roles.

    Kalpan Contractor‏ @KalpanConti

    "#LukaChuppi #Movie #Review LUKA CHUPPI is a funny take on the modern relationships laced with dollops of situational and funny moments. This clean comedy would get thumbs up not just from the youngsters but also from the family audiences. Go for it. @kritisanon @TheAaryanKartik." [sic]

    ashu 🇮🇳‏ @ashutosh2369

    "And So happy for @kritisanon by each passing film she is getting better and better. How she portrays her character is an absolute delight to watch. #LukaChuppi in Theaters today. Love you..." [sic]

    || C व M ||‏ @desi_insane

    "#LukaChuppi great work done by all the cast @TheAaryanKartik and especially @kritisanon as always ..kudos." [sic]

    Roshan Goswami‏ @iRoshanGoswami

    "#LukaChuppiReview - It's a perfect combination of deep romance, high octane comedy, powerful drama n solid music. @TheAaryanKartik is in top form while @kritisanon is always superior. They both looks so promising. Overall #LukaChuppi is a sure shot winner. Must watch." [sic]

    Ishi Raisahib‏ @IRaisahib

    "Laung laachi is the worst remake I've heard. Why did you have to do that team #LukaChuppi." [sic]

    Sachin patel‏ @Sachinpatel112n

    "#LukaChuppi #Onewordreview- fantastic I would advice that to see a movie with your entire family. I would like to give this movie ****."

    Faridoon Shahryar @iFaridoon

    "If you wish to take a break from the high decibel noise of stress and tension, then #LukaChuppi is a good respite. Nice entertainment, good music, laughter n fine performances... Go for it!" [sic]

    Going by the live reactions, the film has surely worked in the favour of audience. 

    Read more about: luka chuppi movie review
    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 10:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 1, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue