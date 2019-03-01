Luka Chuppi Live Review: Here’s How Audiences React To Kartik Aaryan Starrer
Directed by Laxman Utekar, Luka Chuppi starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon has already hit the theatres and we are here with the live audience review. The film is hailed from Dinesh Vijan's banner Maddock films. The film is set in Mathura and features Kartik and Kriti as local TV reporters, while Pankaj plays an estate agent. The film will also features Aparshakti Khurana and Vinay Pathak in the pivotal roles.
Kalpan Contractor @KalpanConti
"#LukaChuppi #Movie #Review LUKA CHUPPI is a funny take on the modern relationships laced with dollops of situational and funny moments. This clean comedy would get thumbs up not just from the youngsters but also from the family audiences. Go for it. @kritisanon @TheAaryanKartik." [sic]
ashu 🇮🇳 @ashutosh2369
"And So happy for @kritisanon by each passing film she is getting better and better. How she portrays her character is an absolute delight to watch. #LukaChuppi in Theaters today. Love you..." [sic]
|| C व M || @desi_insane
"#LukaChuppi great work done by all the cast @TheAaryanKartik and especially @kritisanon as always ..kudos." [sic]
Roshan Goswami @iRoshanGoswami
"#LukaChuppiReview - It's a perfect combination of deep romance, high octane comedy, powerful drama n solid music. @TheAaryanKartik is in top form while @kritisanon is always superior. They both looks so promising. Overall #LukaChuppi is a sure shot winner. Must watch." [sic]
Ishi Raisahib @IRaisahib
"Laung laachi is the worst remake I've heard. Why did you have to do that team #LukaChuppi." [sic]
Sachin patel @Sachinpatel112n
"#LukaChuppi #Onewordreview- fantastic I would advice that to see a movie with your entire family. I would like to give this movie ****."
Faridoon Shahryar @iFaridoon
"If you wish to take a break from the high decibel noise of stress and tension, then #LukaChuppi is a good respite. Nice entertainment, good music, laughter n fine performances... Go for it!" [sic]
Going by the live reactions, the film has surely worked in the favour of audience.