Luka Chuppi Live Review: Here’s How Audiences React To Kartik Aaryan Starrer

Kalpan Contractor‏ @KalpanConti

"#LukaChuppi #Movie #Review LUKA CHUPPI is a funny take on the modern relationships laced with dollops of situational and funny moments. This clean comedy would get thumbs up not just from the youngsters but also from the family audiences. Go for it. @kritisanon @TheAaryanKartik." [sic]

ashu 🇮🇳‏ @ashutosh2369

"And So happy for @kritisanon by each passing film she is getting better and better. How she portrays her character is an absolute delight to watch. #LukaChuppi in Theaters today. Love you..." [sic]

|| C व M ||‏ @desi_insane

"#LukaChuppi great work done by all the cast @TheAaryanKartik and especially @kritisanon as always ..kudos." [sic]

Roshan Goswami‏ @iRoshanGoswami

"#LukaChuppiReview - It's a perfect combination of deep romance, high octane comedy, powerful drama n solid music. @TheAaryanKartik is in top form while @kritisanon is always superior. They both looks so promising. Overall #LukaChuppi is a sure shot winner. Must watch." [sic]

Ishi Raisahib‏ @IRaisahib

"Laung laachi is the worst remake I've heard. Why did you have to do that team #LukaChuppi." [sic]

Sachin patel‏ @Sachinpatel112n

"#LukaChuppi #Onewordreview- fantastic I would advice that to see a movie with your entire family. I would like to give this movie ****."

Faridoon Shahryar @iFaridoon

"If you wish to take a break from the high decibel noise of stress and tension, then #LukaChuppi is a good respite. Nice entertainment, good music, laughter n fine performances... Go for it!" [sic]