Luka Chuppi's First Song 'Poster Lagwa Do' Is Out & Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon Combo Looks Promising!

The first song of Luka Chuppi, 'Poster Lagwa Do' is out and Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's jodi looks promising and super cool. The dance moves are pretty impressive and Kriti Sanon has upped the ante in this one and so has Kartik Aaryan. The song is groovy and foot tapping and will stay in your mind for hours and play it in repeat. Songs play an important role for the audiences to hit the theatres and Poster Lagwa Do is already winning the audiences' hearts.

Watch Luka Chuppi's first song Poster Lagwa Do below!

It's such a cool song, right? They've added their own magic to the song and it looks like Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's jodi is the new thing in Bollywood and they might go a long way as their chemistry is impressive. The backdrop is that of an abandoned mahal and the track has catered exactly what the audiences needed.

The song Poster Lagwa Do is sung by Mika Singh and Sunanda Sharma and the dance has been choreographed by Vijay Ganguly. Luka Chuppi is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The movie revolves around the storyline of live-in relationships and how Indian parents deal with it. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 1, 2019.

